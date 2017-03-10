Tickets for HNCS fundraiser now available

SHERIDAN — Tickets for Holy Name Catholic School’s Denim & Diamonds annual Mayfest fundraiser are currently on sale.

The event is set for April 22 from 5:30-11 p.m. at the Sheridan Holiday Inn Convention Center. The fundraiser will feature dinner, drinks, dancing and dice. Participants can play for the chance to win prizes — all for the students’ benefit.

“The idea of Mayfest/Denim and Diamonds is to bring the community together as a whole to support the foundation of our community’s future leaders and professionals,” said Jessica Wood, PTO president for HNCS. “Mayfest also brings together teachers, administration, parents and other alumni to really spotlight the family made by HNCS students.”

Dinner will feature an Italian buffet and a full bar, a wine pull and unique and exciting silent auction items, including baskets and works of art put together by HNCS students and teachers. The night will also feature a live auction with Roger St. Clair as auctioneer, and live music by the Boot Hill Band.

HNCS Athletics Director Shawn Lewallen said Mayfest is a time for the people throughout the community to get together, have fun and support the school.

“These events give everyone — parents and teachers — a chance to let loose a little,” Lewallen said.

Tickets are $50 per person or $80 per couple.

The event is for patrons 21 and older, and is open to the public. Participants can play professional casino-style games for the chance to win prizes.

Tickets are available in the school office or at Denim & Diamonds, https://sheridandenimanddiamonds.eventbrite.com.