Throne announces run for governor

CHEYENNE — On Saturday, former legislator Mary Throne announced that she will run for governor of Wyoming. Throne said she has gained the support of Ryan Greene, whose name had been floated as another potential Democratic candidate.

“I am fiercely passionate about Wyoming and have great dreams for our future,” Throne said in her announcement. “When you love somewhere like this, you fight for it. You put it first. Because it’s the right thing to do.”

Throne said one priority of hers will be to break the boom and bust energy cycle within the state.

“Our economy has not broken out of the boom and bust cycle and I have a lot more that I want to do to change that,” she said. “It’s time — it’s past time — for fresh ideas, it’s time to roll our sleeves up, get to work, and put Wyoming first.

“The time is now. Because today’s problems will not be solved with yesterday’s thinking. Wyoming’s people matter, her future matters,” she added.

Throne is a natural resources attorney.

She represented a Cheyenne district in the Wyoming Legislature for nine years before losing to Republican Jared Olson in November.