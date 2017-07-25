Thrift store employs those with disabilities

SHERIDAN — A new thrift store in Sheridan has bigger goals than making a profit. Second Hand Blessings opened on Lincoln Drive about five weeks ago with a purpose to give those with disabilities a place to work.

Store owner Crystal O’Brien said the store currently has 11 employees. She said some employees utilize services with Rehabilitation Enterprises of North Eastern Wyoming, Easter Seals and Eagle Ridge Rehabilitative Services, while other employees are independent and live at home.

“We’re just a business employing employees,” O’Brien said. “We wanted to employ those with disabilities that have never had a job.”

Kaleb Blasdale works in the intake room at Second Hand Blessings where he said he inspects and sorts incoming donations. He said he checks the items for stains, tears, wrinkles and any missing parts before separating them into their respective sections.

“Basically (I) make sure it’s in good working condition,” Blasdale said.

Blasdale works with job coach Rhoda Jones through the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation. Jones makes sure he stays on track during his shift but said he doesn’t need much guidance.

“He’s actually been doing really well,” Jones said. “I can leave him for the entire hour and he’s usually really good and right on.”

The purpose of the store hits close to home for O’Brien, whose sister was born with epilepsy.

O’Brien said it’s her sister’s handprint on the store’s sign.

“That’s kind of where the idea started a long time ago,” O’Brien said. “And then we just kind of put it into action.”

She said it took about five years to find a building for the thrift store, which carries everything from housewares to clothing for all ages and genders.

Jones said many employers are hesitant to hire people with disabilities because of their limited availability.

“They can only work so many hours,” Jones said.

At Second Hand Blessings each employee is asked to work at least one half-hour shift.

While this process has been a little emotional because of her history with her sister, O’Brien said her focus is on her employees.

“It’s more about them and what they’re getting from it and to watch them come in and interact with each other as employees in the morning,” O’Brien said. “…Just doing their job and happy.”

O’Brien said they now need shoppers. She said the store receives no outside funding and depends on its sales to keep its doors open and staff employed, which is most important to her.

“They have purpose and they’re like everybody else that they see in the workplace doing their job and earning money,” O’Brien said. She later said, “So if it’s not about anything else in here, that’s what it’s about.”