Three students earn awards at science fair


SHERIDAN — Three local students earned honors at the Wyoming State Science Fair held in Laramie earlier this month.

Participation in the State Science Fair engaged students in real-life science experiences and gave them opportunities to interact with professionals and share their ideas with the public.

The following local students earned recognition at the statewide event:

• Charles Koval, Sheridan, Excellence in Aeronautics and Astronautics Award junior division, U.S. Air Force award, Wyoming NASA Space Grant Consortium award, third place Engineering Science and Energy: Physical

• Trent Foster, Sheridan, award from the American Meteorological Society

• Nathan Ulery, Sheridan, Wyoming NASA Space Grant Consortium award, second place Engineering Science and Energy: Physical

The above information was provided by the University of Wyoming.

