Three post double-doubles in Rams’ win over Upton

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School Rams basketball team proved why it deserves to be on top of the conference standings Saturday.

The Rams improved to 4-0 in conference play with a dominating 75-52 win over the Upton Bobcats at Big Horn High School. They moved to 12-2 overall.

Head coach Ryan Alley said sweeping the opening conference games of the season will be crucial down the stretch. The Rams have a one-game lead over the Tongue River Eagles in 2A Northeast Conference play and at least a two-game lead over the rest of the conference.

“It’s nice to get through the first half of the conference 4-0,” Alley said. “We’ve put ourselves in the best situation possible.”

Big Horn controlled Saturday’s game from the get-go. The high-tempo, quick-transition offense, which has become a trademark of Big Horn’s success this year, led to an early 19-4 lead in the first quarter. Upton’s offense felt rushed and threw up a slew of bad shots as a result.

“They shoot 3s,” Alley said of Upton. “We really had to close out on shooters and limit them to one shot. We did a great job on transition.”

Big Horn shot well the entire game. Shooting 50 percent from the field (43 percent 3PT), the Rams gave themselves plenty of opportunities by moving the ball around the court. The team finished with 23 assists on the day.

Like a one-two punch combo from a heavyweight champ, the duo of Colton Bates and Wheaton Williams proved too much for the Bobcats. When Bates was not knocking down three of his five 3-point attempts, he drove into the lane and dished a clean pass to Williams, who was wide open in the paint.

Both players finished with a double-double; Williams with 24 points and 10 rebounds and Bates with 18 points and 10 assists. Nolan McCafferty also recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

“We were establishing an inside presence with Wheaton, and he was also hitting them outside,” Alley said. “He is getting to be pretty tough to defend. Bates does a great job controlling the floor … his assists really made a difference tonight.”

Midway through the third quarter, Upton got hot. A surge of 3s from the Bobcats’ guards cut the lead to as low as 8.

Despite the defensive lapse, Big Horn absorbed the blows and maintained the lead into the final minutes of the game.

Alley welcomed the maturity shown by his team in the third quarter.

“Our goal is to just weather the storm,” Alley said. “Every team we play is going to have a run at us. We just need to make sure we have more runs than they do.”

The Rams return to action Friday at Moorcroft.

Final

Upton……………………………………………….4 19 21 8 — 52

Big Horn………………………………………….19 20 18 18 — 75

Scoring

Upton — Barritt 16, Watt 14, Woodard 9, Laderbock 7, McMillon 2, Caylor 2, Shop 2

Big Horn — Weaton Williams 24, Bates 18, McCafferty 15, Warder 7, Colton Williams 6, Eisele 2, Geist 2