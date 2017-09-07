Three Poles approved for 18-acre expansion

SHERIDAN — Riders who use Three Poles Recreation Area can look forward to an 18-acre expansion.

The Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners approved an amendment to the lease agreement to include the extra acreage Tuesday. The addition will bring the total area to just more than 69 acres.

Sheridan County has been leasing the land from the Wyoming Board of Land Commissioners since 2008; a resolution that came about through the Public Land Users Committee’s efforts to gain more access for those who enjoy four-wheelers, motocross and other sports.

“The county commission has had a major part in sort of changing the landscape of some of the public lands and the use of them, and we appreciate that,” Public Land Users Committee secretary Bill Adsit said.

Adsit said parents and grandparents often use the area to teach children proper riding techniques and safety and PLUC hopes to increase usage with the additional 18 acres, especially for youth and ATV riders.

Gabe Johnson has been riding at Three Poles for about 11 years. He said his 14-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter also use the area for riding motorcycles, and in the past his oldest daughter and his wife have also used the recreation area.

Johnson said they usually ride at the park about three to four times a month in spring and fall.

He said the park is open from March to about Thanksgiving.

“It’s given (recreationalists) a place to ride when they can’t ride on the mountain or drive over the mountain to ride in the basins,” Johnson said.

He later added, “There’s a good 3 months on either side of the summer that it opens the door and allows people a place to recreate.”

Johnson, who is also a former PLUC member, was involved with the organization and fencing of Three Poles. He said the area offers a variety of riding, from technical, single-track courses to more open riding that’s good for motocross.

“It’s just such an incredible resource to have, and it’s the first lease of that nature in Wyoming,” Johnson said.

Now, Adsit said the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments, which approved that Sheridan County assume the additional land after WBI Energy dropped its compressor pad lease, considers this a state model. He said it’s one they’d like to see near every major city in the state.

“It is a partnership between the state, county and private individuals that works because all parties, including the grazing lessee, have been willing to sacrifice time and funds without getting any direct return,” Adsit said in a document.

Johnson said the recreation area has grown in popularity since its opening and said the park is an asset to the community.

“It’s truly a blessing to have a place that is free that is open to the public and is that close to Sheridan,” Johnson said. “Just to have that ability to just load your stuff and just go and in 20 minutes be riding.”