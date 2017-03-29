Three charged with 16 total shoplifting counts

SHERIDAN — Three Sheridan residents entered pleas during arraignment in Sheridan County Circuit Court for 16 total counts of shoplifting.

Linda Schempp pleaded not guilty to one count of criminal trespass and three counts of shoplifting from Walmart on Feb. 5, 21 and 23.

Kimberly Schempp pleaded guilty to five counts of shoplifting at Walmart on Jan. 5, 6, 8, 15 and Feb. 6.

Michael Logan pleaded guilty to eight counts of shoplifting at Walmart on Jan. 5, 6, 8, 11, 15, 17 and Feb. 4 and 6.

The three said they were in the process of moving and stole food from Sheridan’s Walmart. Logan said sometimes he stole only one item, other times he would steal five items. Judge Shelley Cundiff asked Logan if they used the self-checkout counters and simply would not scan all the items and Logan said yes.

Restitution has not yet been finalized, so sentencing hearings for Kimberly Schempp and Logan were continued for 45 to 60 days or until restitution totals are finalized. All three were court-ordered to stay out of Walmart.