Three Broncs make Simplot Games finals

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan and Big Horn indoor track teams traveled to Pocatello, Idaho, over the weekend for the Simplot Games, competing against more than 2,000 of the country’s top indoor track athletes.

Three Sheridan athletes made it to the finals in their respective events.

Pippin Robison had the top finish of the weekend, taking 17th in the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 24.89 seconds. Max Myers took 23rd in boys shot put with a throw of 45 feet, 11 inches, and Emily Hooge tied for 23rd in girls pole vault, although she failed to record a score in the finals.

Big Horn’s top finishes came in the 4×200-meter relay, where the boys and girls finished 36th and 34th, respectively in the preliminary standings.

Individually, Liam Greenelsh took 44th in the 60-meter hurdles prelims, and Noah Iberlin finished 62nd in the 200-meter dash prelims. For the Lady Rams, Baylee Clemens took 61st in the 60-meter dash prelims.

The Broncs will compete at the Camel Quad in Gillette Thursday while the Rams take a week off to prepare for the Wyoming state meet. The state meet begins March 1 in Gillette.