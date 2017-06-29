Thompson sworn in as Sheridan County Sheriff

SHERIDAN – Yesterday morning, Lt. Allen Thompson was sworn in as the new Sheridan County Sheriff.

Thompson was chosen by the Sheridan County Commissioners to replace then Sheriff Hofmeier who announced his retirement effective the end of June.

The ceremony was attended by Thompson’s wife, children and mother, as well as some of his staff and Sheridan County commissioners and department. Judge John Fenn read the oath to Sheriff Thompson and thanked the commissioners for their selection. He also thanked the Sheriff’s Office and the County Commissioners for their professionalism and willingness to work with the court.