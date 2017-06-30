Thompson sworn in as Sheridan County Sheriff

SHERIDAN – On Thursday morning, Lt. Allen Thompson was sworn in as the new Sheridan County sheriff. Thompson was chosen by the Sheridan County commissioners to replace then Sheriff Dave Hofmeier, who announced his retirement effective the end of June. The ceremony was attended by Thompson’s wife, children and mother, as well as some of the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office staff, the Sheridan County commissioners and others.

Fourth Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn swore Thompson in and thanked the commissioners for their selection. He also thanked the SCSO and the county commissioners for their professionalism and willingness to work with the court.