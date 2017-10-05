Thompson makes smooth transition to sheriff

SHERIDAN — Allen Thompson stepped into the role of Sheridan County sheriff on June 28. Because constituents voted Dave Hofmeier into the position during the last election, Thompson said he wants to honor the voters by keeping the office running similarly until the election.

“I know that I haven’t been selected by the voting public of Sheridan County,” Thompson said. “They elected Dave Hofmeier to this position, so it’s not my position to come in here and make drastic changes.”

He’ll serve as sheriff for 1.5 years before the next election in November 2018. Until then, he plans to utilize the technology the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office already owns and will start implementing changes if the public elects him next fall.

At a young age, Thompson knew his job would include a uniform. He graduated high school with 12 other classmates in Fromberg, Montana. From there, he received his first uniform in the Army, traveling to Korea and Texas during his service. After discovering the law enforcement program at Sheridan College, Thompson moved to Sheridan in December 1993 and never left. He received his associate degree from Sheridan College and earned his first job in loss prevention at Wal-Mart.

“I’m at the pinnacle of where I would be otherwise, and I think life experience and continued learning have replaced that need for a bachelor’s degree,” Thompson said, reflecting on not continuing college to receive a four-year degree.

Life experience and practical training led him up the ranks at the Sheridan Police Department and then over to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office. Hofmeier appointed Thompson to the position of undersheriff before announcing his retirement earlier this year. Thompson said he still receives questions asking about Hofmeier, who served 17.5 years in the position, went.

Thompson is working to sustain the solid relationships Hofmeier established with the outlying communities like Dayton and Clearmont.

Before stepping into the role of sheriff, Thompson served as the public information officer as a lieutenant for SCSO.

He doesn’t mind picking up that additional duty for his interim term because it gives him the opportunity to meet more residents.

“The benefit is twofold,” Thompson said. “I meet more people; I have a pulse on what the community really wants from us and I have that interaction with them face to face.”

Keeping up with the county’s needs remains the focus of his service during this time, but also creating consistency and solid leadership during the transition.

The sheriff said he wants to build up employees and set expectations before promoting. He added that if he does win the 2018 election, he’ll be looking to place people in key leadership roles and give those same people a chance to further their careers.