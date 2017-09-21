Third Thursday Festival; ‘Longmire,’ fancy cars

Tonight’s the night.

The last of the 2017 Third Thursday Street Festival in downtown Sheridan will be from 5-9 p.m. at Main Street and Grinnell Plaza. There will also be a farmers market.

There will be live music, food, exhibits and the Sheridan High School varsity teams will be recognized as well as the SHS cheerleaders. If you haven’t been to a pep rally for a while, here’s the chance.

The Third Thursday Street Festival is presented by the Downtown Sheridan Association. Sponsors are: Hammer Chevrolet, Brittain World Travel, Kraft’s Jewelry, Sheridan Travel and Tourism, City of Sheridan, Bank of the West.

••••••

The newest Walt Longmire mystery, “The Western Star,” came out Sept. 7 and it’s a good one. Craig Johnson gets the readers out of their Longmire-series comfort zone with flashbacks to early Walt and an ongoing, long ago mystery. There’s train travel, twists and turns and a cliffhanger. Good reading, Mister Johnson.

It’s available — right there on the front counter — from our Main Street book seller, Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery.

••••••

More Longmire……

The sixth and final season of “Longmire” is forthcoming via Netflix. Some Hollywood websites say September, some say October. Ten episodes. The A&E network booted the show from its programming in 2014 and some six million viewers raised hell about it, starting a save-the-show campaign. Which worked, courtesy of Netflix, the first program to be dropped by a network and picked up by a streaming service.

Susan and I have attended two Longmire Days celebrations in Buffalo. It’s a warm, friendly, meet-and-greet with the actors and Johnson; you end up smiling a bunch.

There’s also a good profile, written by Johnson, in the Aug. 7 edition of Publisher’s Weekly.

••••••

Shawn Parker, director of Sheridan’s Travel and Tourism, smiled a ton last week hosting national travel writers in Sheridan and also Rolls Royce executives. The writers will write about their local experiences, the Rolls folks were in town promoting their products as well.

Would imagine there was some “lead footedness” in driving the four cars. A $500,000 Rolls barreling up Red Grade would have been quite the sight. The four were parked in and around downtown Sheridan, creating a bit of stir. (One was “on sale” at $300,000.)

••••••

Autumn insects, boxelders in particular, in search of that one last, warm place to reside before signing off, embody the word pest these days. Longtime publisher pal Jim Hicks in the Buffalo Bulletin makes a few apt observations:

• They can stay frozen in an ice cube (apparently Jim’s seen the research) for several months and then crawl out like nothing’s happened when the cube melts.

• Equipped with a brain no larger than a pinhead, they know English, especially the phrase, “spray for them,” disappearing when the activity occurs.

• They land in the potato salad when there are many other options.

• They like to hike across your face at 3 p.m., just to let you know they’re around.