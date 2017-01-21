Third-quarter woes lead to Lady Eagles loss

DAYTON — A third-quarter beating got the best of the Tongue River Lady Eagles basketball team Friday night.

The Lady Eagles fell to the Wright Lady Panthers in a 45-34 contest.

“I thought we had the game plan and the effort that we needed,” head coach Tyler Hanson said. “It was just a matter of getting out of position on defense, picking up some fouls and giving them some layups while we were in (man-to-man defense).”

Kylee Knobloch’s 15 points led the Lady Eagles, who dropped to 5-6 overall in the season with the loss.

After tying the game at 7, Tongue River’s offense and defense went downhill in a hurry. The Lady Panthers took advantage of the struggling Lady Eagles and went on an 8-0 run before Tongue River fought its way back into the game with a run of its own near the end of the half. The run tied the game up at 16 apiece at the break.

But the third quarter turned out to be eight minutes the Lady Eagles might want to forget.

Wright went on another lengthy run. This time, it was to the tune of a 17-4 drive that crushed the will of the Lady Eagles and had Hanson shaking his head for most of the quarter.

“We had been breaking their presses fine for most of the game,” Hanson said. “Then we had a few turnovers, and things started to just pile up after that.”

Despite being out of the game by the time the third quarter wrapped up, the Lady Eagles grabbed a moral victory in the fourth. Tongue River switched from a man-to-man defense to a 2-3 zone and kept the Lady Panthers from knocking in any field goals in the final eight minutes.

While Hanson said his team can build off of the highs and lows of Friday’s contest, the Lady Eagles may have their toughest opponent yet on Saturday. Tongue River will square off with Big Horn in its second conference game of the season.

Hanson noted the team’s quickness and athleticism as a strength for the Lady Rams, but he said that he hopes the rivalry game will give Tongue River extra motivation.

“We want to beat them on their home floor,” Hanson said. “They are the top-ranked team in the conference, and we want to go and grab a win.”

Tip off for that game begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Big Horn High School.

Final

Wright ………….. 13 3 22 7 — 45

Tongue River …. 7 9 9 9 — 34

Scoring

Wright — Scamands 15, Rubis 13, Benedict 8, Edwards 4, Apodaca 3, Meza 1

Tongue River — Knobloch 15, Kobza 5, Heimbaugh 5, Keller 4, Dygon 2, Perfetti 2, Hutchinson 1