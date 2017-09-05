Theater festival opens Thursday

It’s here. The third annual Wyoming Theater Festival begins Thursday at 2 p.m. with Gabrielle Sinclair’s play, “The Resolute.” Two other plays, “Another Roll of the Dice” by Mark Saltzman and “Hollywood, Nebraska,” by Kenneth Jones will also be featured.

The performances will include matinees and evening shows at the Mars Theater inside the WYO Theater. For a complete schedule and times, wyomingtheaterfestival.com. There will also be six readings of other plays and each of the performances will include a “talkback” session with the audience.

Professional playwrights, actors, directors and production persons come to Sheridan for four weeks of rehearsals, tweaking of dialogue and collaboration to put these plays before live audiences. There’s a chance these plays will make a run in cities, possibly Broadway. What’s also noteworthy is how these artists talk up Sheridan and the WyoTF when they return to their theater circles.

The festival will run through Sept. 17.

••••••

Football in Texas is akin to religion. Texas Monthly magazine in its current edition outlined a number of facts regarding the impact of the sport on the state and national psyche. For example:

• The Dallas Cowboys led the NFL in revenues in 2016 with $700 million; the New England Patriots were second with $523 million. The Cowboys are the NFL’s most valued brand, the franchise worth some $4.2 billion; the Patriots, $3.4 billion. And the Cowboys led the league in Facebook “likes” with 8.75 million to the Patriots’ 7.01 million.

• What’s also of interest is the cost of high school football stadiums in the state. The new football stadium in McKinney, Texas, near Dallas, will seat 12,000 when it’s finished. It’s costing $69.9 million to build. Runner-ups in stadium building are the ones in Katy, Texas ($62.5 million), and Allen, Texas, ($60 million).

While on football……Division One football programs are limited to nine assistant coaches with an additional coach coming next season, according to a story in The New York Times. However, the bigtime programs — Alabama, Texas, USC and others — don’t have a limit on staff “analysts” who crunch and cultivate relevant data and report directly to the head coach. One of my high school pals, an attorney in Marshall, Texas, is a Texas alum and big supporter of the Longhorns. Last Saturday, the University of Maryland pinned 51 points on them in a stunning home defeat in Austin. (Of course, I’ve been needling him about UT’s four “quality control” staffers amidst the coaches.)

••••••

From the When-You’ve-Had-Too-Much, files……

• A 23-year-old Tyler, Texas, man was arrested by courthouse deputies when he showed up for jury duty drinking a beer out of a soft drink cup, according to the Dallas Morning News.

• Down the road in Waco, Texas, home of the popular HGTV series, “Fixer Upper,” a 31-year-old man ran into a house that the two stars, Chip and Joanna Gaines, had remodeled in season three. He was charged with DWI.