The nominees are…

Dust off your tuxedos. Put on your flashiest gowns. It’s Oscars week, and we’re here to recognize Hollywood’s biggest and brightest and mostly whitest!

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Academy Awards Sunday, honoring the year’s best in film, from “La La Land” to “Manchester by the Sea.”

Meryl Streep will surely take home an armful of statues because that’s what she does, and “Moonlight” will hopefully take home Best Picture, because it was.

We’ll have to wait until Sunday to find out.

To get us in the spirit of film, though, let’s take a look at some of the best moments in sports movie history. There’s plenty of debate over the best sports movie of all time, so I need your help settling the score.

I want you fine folks to submit your votes for the categories below, and we’ll have an official list, at least here in Sheridan County, which is all that really matters.

MJ dunked from half court in “Space Jam.” Uncle Rico threw a football a quarter mile, Benny the Jet stole home and Roy McAvoy needed 12 strokes to clear a 235-yard shot over the water. It’s time we recognize the best of the best.

So without further ado, here are the nominees:

Saddest moment:

1. Gary Bertier’s car wreck; “Remember the Titans”

2. Gale’s speech; “Brian’s Song”

3. G-Baby dies; “Hardball”

Best speech:

1. Coach Brooks; “Miracle”

2. Coach D’Amato; “Any Given Sunday”

3. Coach Dale; “Hoosiers”

Most unathletic athlete:

1. Rudy; “Rudy”

2. Bud; “Air Bud”

3. Billy Hoyle; “White Men Can’t Jump”

Nontraditional sport:

1. Quidditch; “Harry Potter”

2. Bobsledding/push-cart driving; “Cool Runnings”

3. Bowling; “Kingpin”

Animal:

1. The Beast; “The Sandlot”

2. The Gopher; “Caddyshack”

3. Bud; “Air Bud”

Biggest villain:

1. Shooter McGavin; “Happy Gilmore”

2. Ivan Drago; “Rocky IV”

3. Iceland; “D2: Mighty Ducks”

Biggest hero:

1. Rocky; “Rocky”

2. Rudy; “Rudy”

3. James Braddock; “Cinderella Man”

And, finally.

Sports movie (with synopsis):

1. Hoosiers; A coach with a checkered past and a local drunk train a small town high school basketball team to become a top contender for the championship. Quotable: “I’ll make it.”

2. Field of Dreams; An Iowa corn farmer, hearing voices, interprets them as a command to build a baseball diamond in his fields; he does, and the Chicago White Sox come. Quotable: “If you build it, he will come.”

3. Caddyshack; An exclusive golf course has to deal with a brash new member and a destructive dancing gopher. Quotable: “You’ll get nothing and like it!”

4. Rocky; Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer, gets a supremely rare chance to fight heavy-weight champion Apollo Creed in a bout in which he strives to go the distance for his self-respect. Quotable: “You stop this fight, I’ll kill ya!”

5. The Sandlot; A new kid in town is taken under the wing of a young baseball prodigy and his team in this coming of age movie set in the summer of 1962. Together, they get themselves into many adventures involving rival teams, lifeguards, and a vicious dog. Quotable: “You play ball like a girl!”

These are the nominees, selected by the Sports Movie Academy (me). There are plenty of other great movies, scenes, actors and actresses out there, but we’ll save those for next year.

For now, vote on the categories above. Send your ballots to MikePMailbag@gmail.com or vote via the PressSports_WY Twitter page, and feel free to leave nasty comments about how Bugs Bunny was snubbed in the Best Animal category or that “Hoosiers” is overrated (it is!).

We’ll have the results next week.

Mike Pruden is the sports editor at The Sheridan Press.