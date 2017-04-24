The Dead Swede brings gravel road racing to Sheridan

SHERIDAN — An avid cyclist familiar with backroads, John Kirlin was skeptical when he first moved to Sheridan and kept hearing about this “really gnarly” road called Red Grade.

“I’ve heard people say gnarly, but then I got out there and was like, ‘Oh yeah, they’re right. That goes up in a hurry,’” Kirlin said. “I continued to look at the maps and was like, ‘How can I link up some kind of epic ride that I would want to do that would be around a hundred miles.’”

Some may gasp at the notion of wanting a 100-mile ride that includes pedaling up Red Grade, but Kirlin, a Black Tooth Brewing Company warehousing staff member, and Sheridan Bicycle Co. owner Jordan LeDuc think demand for such a ride is just waiting to be tapped, especially if it begins and ends at a brewery.

“Beers and bikes just go together,” LeDuc said.

That is how the Dead Swede Hundo was born.

The gravel road race will offer a 100-mile option — “Do you have the legs to compete with the Norse Gods?! Climb your way up to the top and pay homage to the Dead Swede!” it says on the website for the race — and a less painful 40-miler that gets competitors back to the brewery sooner.

The 100-miler will climb Red Grade and Black Mountain roads to Dead Swede Campground and make a swift descent down U.S. Highway 14 before making its way back to Sheridan on Keystone and Soldier Creek roads.

It’s nothing to sneeze at with 9,000 feet of elevation gain and 72 miles on gravel roads.

The 40-mile option loops from Sheridan to Beckton to Dayton and back, with 25 miles of gravel. There will be aid stations on both rides.

The race may seem like the dream of an adrenaline-junkie, but it is capitalizing on what is currently the fastest growing genre of biking: riding gravel.

Websites dedicated to the sport list dozens of gravel road races around the country each weekend. The Dirty Kanza, one of gravel grinding’s premiere events held in Kansas each year, began with 34 riders in 2006 and expects more than 2,000 this year.

Kirlin and LeDuc hope the ride and subsequent community street dance will tie Sheridan into the gravel road racing network and help cement the area as a mountain recreation destination.

Slated for June 3, the Dead Swede Hundo could become Sheridan’s kickoff summer festival and a fitting complement to the popular Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run later in June, LeDuc said.

In recent years, riding gravel roads — and racing on them — has become a way to kick up the fun and adventure of cycling by getting people off busy highways and into the beautiful but often overlooked countryside those highways bypass.

Some riders use specialized road bikes with larger, knobbier tires, but others grind gravel on mountain bikes.

Races are low-key — sometimes just a pre-determined start point with stop watches on the hood of a pickup and an end point with a pad of paper to write down your time — and usually involve beer and camaraderie with fellow riders.

“That’s what we’re pushing with our event is having a great ride during and afterwards keeping people around for a killer after-party,” Kirlin said. “The guy that got first can sit there and have five beers with the person who came in last —”

“— who had five beers before the race,” LeDuc interjected.

Jokes aside, Kirlin and LeDuc have big dreams for the Dead Swede Hundo and what it could mean for Sheridan’s economy and reputation.

They hope for 100 racers this year and more than 600 in five years. They want double that 600 at the after-party every year, people dancing, planning next weekend’s ride and marveling at the beauty of Wyoming.

“Some of the best places to be in the state are not on pavement,” Kirlin said. “You get a real intimate experience with that mountain on gravel.”