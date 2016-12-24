The comfort zone

Comfort zones are familiar places to us all. It’s that familiar sense of security and safety in our daily routines, how we view the world and how we engage in relationships. We’ve all heard that we should step outside of our comfort zone, but what does that look like?

What is a comfort zone? It’s a behavioral space where your activities and behaviors fit a routine and pattern that minimizes stress and risk. It’s human nature to avoid pain or anxiety provoking activities.

However, fear can be helpful. Our primitive ancestors relied on the fear response to propel them to take necessary action to ensure survival. The stress response can still be helpful in the modern age to signal us toward growth and take risks to better our quality of life. If people always acted within their comfort zone, they may be missing out on so much more in life.

Unwanted change often forces us to decide if we are going to leap outside of our comfort zone. Sometimes the risk results in a hard lesson learned and other times it results in great reward. Either way, it’s a chance to engage in self-examination. Am I living the life I want? Is it because I’m stuck in my comfort zone?

Pushing yourself outside of your familiar space calls for bravery and courage. Perhaps you didn’t know you had these attributes until you were forced to call upon them to engage in a totally new endeavor. The benefit is not only the satisfaction of pushing yourself beyond the familiar, but also a sense of pride and confidence.

Here are some ways to step outside of your comfort zone:

1. Instead of focusing your thoughts on all the reasons why you shouldn’t do something scary, focus on all the reasons why it’s worth it.

2. Do one thing different from the normal routine. Choose a small task or fear and face it head-on. Go into it knowing that you will learn something from the experience that will help you grow.

3. Even if it’s scary or challenging, do it anyway. People wait until they think they’re “ready,” but you may never feel ready. “Great people do things before they’re ready.” — Amy Poehler

Taking a risk can result in a growth experience, whatever the outcome happens to be.

If it doesn’t turn out the way you hope, there’s still a valuable lesson in the experience if you pay attention to it. Getting out of your comfort zone helps you deal with change, as change is an inevitable part of life.

You will never know what you are capable of unless you challenge yourself to do the scary things in life. You might just learn that you are a courageous and capable person.

Jennifer White, MS, LPC, is the clinical director at Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center.