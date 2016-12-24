Thankful for our many blessings this year

Many blessings to the community who continues to bless us!

We close out our 30th anniversary year celebrating so many blessings! I am grateful to my very capable part time staff, Jill Chase, Zoila Perry and Evan Jones for another productive and fun year. All three worked hard to keep the many Downtown Sheridan Association projects and events running smoothly, however, it would not have been possible without our dedicated board of directors.

New board president Jenny Loomis took over after serving as the treasurer, then secretary for several years. Jenny transitioned into the role of president quickly and efficiently. Peg Martin has been a dedicated vice president for three years, while Jim Mowry moved from treasurer to the role of secretary and our newest recruit, Megan Cook, was nominated to take his place as treasurer.

The rest of the board, including John and Robby Smith, Steve and Shannon Kuzara, Chris Carroll, Jay Martinson, Kathy Lundberg, Matt Westkott, Spencer Kraft, Jeannie Wiessman and past president Traci Ruskowsky, have all spent countless hours on numerous committees and at our events volunteering, cajoling and cheering each other on. As you can see, it is a family affair for most of us! If you are interested in joining our team, please contact me.

In the past 12 months, our board of directors and staff, in partnership with the city of Sheridan, have offered building owners and tenants free building permits, free landfill fees and free downtown development consultations. The waived fees have so far generated more than $1.5 million in downtown building improvements.

A DSA sponsored wayfinding project is now placing new directional signage throughout the city and we have also implemented a new small business loan program. This is in addition to our Architectural & Interior Decorator Consultation Grants. The Historic District Promotions Committee continues to create year-round shop local campaigns that help incentivize the community to frequent our local businesses. Our Main Street flower project continues to wow anyone visiting our historic district during the pleasant summer and early fall months. Finally, the Third Thursday Street Festival and Sheridan Farmers Market continue to grow in vendor participation as the community gathers on Main Street to shop, dine and enjoy the local bands and kid-friendly entertainment.

We have accomplished so much, but our vision for maintaining downtown Sheridan’s future as a vibrant and cherished community is ongoing and dependent on our major sponsors and many enthusiastic volunteers. One way we raise money for our efforts downtown is the Wild West Wine Fest. We greatly appreciate all of our sponsors and members for their past generosity. This year’s event will be on March 3, from 6-9 p.m., at The Elks Lodge. We want you to be there either as a guest enjoying the festivities or as a volunteer.

Tickets are on sale now and after Jan. 1, the price increases. For more information or to support our efforts by becoming a member, sponsor or volunteer, call our office 672-8881.

Beth Holsinger is the executive director of the Downtown Sheridan Association.