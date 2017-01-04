Thankful for good neighbor, fire crews

On the evening of Dec. 17, we had a fire at our property on Big Goose Road and lost our shop building. One of our neighbors, Chris Rojo, was on his way to work when he saw the fire, called it in, and came to our door to tell us. We believe we would have lost our shop pets had Chris not stopped. Thank you Chris!

Sheridan Fire-Rescue came within minutes and was soon followed by Goose Valley Fire Department. These two teams worked diligently to extinguish the fire. It was below zero and the wind was blowing so it was very cold. We are grateful to these brave, well-trained and dedicated firemen and believe that without their efforts we could have easily lost more buildings. Thank you all so very much for your help, stay safe, and have the best of new years.

David and Penny Barkan

Sheridan