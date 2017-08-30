Teton Therapy to celebrate anniversary

SHERIDAN — Teton Therapy will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Sept. 6 from 5-7 p.m. The public is welcome to join the business for an open house with light refreshments. Teton Therapy is located on the second floor of 727 E. Brundage Lane. By Staff Reports|August 30th, 2017| Share this news... FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestEmail About the Author: Staff Reports The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com