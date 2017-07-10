Temps rise, Troopers fall over the weekend

SHERIDAN — For the first time this year, the Sheridan Troopers lost three games in a row. And despite closing the weekend with a shutout win over Rapid City Post 320 to snap the streak, a controversial game-changing play against the Cody Cubs Saturday highlighted — or lowlighted — the weekend’s four-game stretch.

With no outs, two men on and Troopers pitcher Nolan McCafferty finding a groove on the mound, Sheridan caught Tristan Blatt in a pickle between second and third. The ball made its way back to Noah Gustafson at second base, laying down a tag as Blatt dove head first back to the bag and seemingly into the first out of the inning.

But the field umpire called Blatt safe, bringing Sheridan head coach Ben Phillips out of the dugout in confusion to dispute the call.

“(The umpire) said that (Gustafson) didn’t block the bag, or something of that nature,” Phillips explained. “Obviously, he didn’t say anything about us tagging the runner. It’s just a situation where the umpire makes a bad call. It was an easy call, and he blew it.”

Sheridan ended up allowing seven Cody runs in the inning. While Phillips noted that plenty went wrong to allow those seven runs, the play at second base changed the dynamic of the game for his team.

Instead of one runner on with one out and a potential double-play ball to end the inning, Cody had two runners on with no outs and laid down a bunt on its next at-bat. Then, a handful of singles brought a continuous stream of runs across the plate as the inning unfolded.

“It’s just a huge rejection when you have an obvious out that’s a missed call,” Phillips said. “As a pitcher, Nolan has to regroup. We have to continue to not give up seven runs that inning like we did, but it’s frustrating knowing that if he doesn’t blow that call, they probably don’t get seven. That’s the reality of it.”

The Cubs added an eighth run in the following inning before Sheridan did it’s best to battle back, a theme for the day.

The Troopers led off the fifth inning with three-straight singles. Following two outs, the team rallied for five runs, including a big double from Coy Steel that scored two.

In the first game of the doubleheader earlier in the day, Sheridan cut a 7-1 deficit to 7-6 with two runners on and two outs before Austin Borzenski flied out to left field to end the game.

Sheridan rallied again in game two, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the brutal third inning, and the Troopers fell 10-5. It was just the second time this season Sheridan dropped back-to-back games.

The doubleheader loss came on the heels of the team’s summer youth baseball camp during a week of 95-degree days, and Phillips said his team simply didn’t have time to practice leading up to the weekend.

“We’re not going to stay out here for eight hours doing Trooper camp and then practicing,” he said. “We’ve canceled practice the last few days because of the heat, so I knew we were going to struggle that first game. We haven’t done anything for two entire days.”

The Troopers had to turn around and play two more games Sunday against a tough Rapid City Post 320 team that had already beaten Sheridan twice this year.

Sheridan kept it closer in the first game and again rallied late but still fell 7-4. The Troopers ended the weekend on a high note, though, as Quinton Brooks threw a complete-game shutout in Sheridan’s 7-0 victory. He struck out 12 batters in the game.

Coy Steel and Gustafson led Sheridan at the plate with 6-for-13 weekends. Steel added five runs and three RBIs, while Gustafson scored twice and drove in one.

The Troopers head to Riverton for a doubleheader Tuesday before taking a week off for the rodeo. They’ll return to Thorne-Rider Stadium July 17 for a doubleheader against the Billings Royals.