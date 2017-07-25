Team Wyoming takes 6th at National High School Finals Rodeo

SHERIDAN — The final few rounds of the National High School Finals Rodeo were tough sledding for local cowboys and cowgirls. Despite top-10 team finishes from both the Wyoming boys and girls, no Sheridan County athletes made it to the finals.

The Wyoming boys finished eighth with 2,766.42 points; the Wyoming girls were 10th with 2,055 points. Texas won both team titles.

After a strong first night of rodeo, Big Horn’s Wheaton Williams and partner Jerren Johnson took a first-place standing into their second team-roping ride. But the duo wasn’t able to add to its 5.97-second first ride, preventing it from a spot in the final round. The team finished 25th in the average.

Ellie Bard finished 31st in the average in pole bending after two rides of 20.553 seconds and 21.111 seconds, giving her a total of 41.664 on the week.

Makenna Balkenbush, competing in two events at the NHSFR, had her best finish in breakaway roping with a 2.56-second ride, placing her 50th in the average. She also took 154th in the goat-tying average with a 15-second performance.

Along with Sheridan County’s scorers, some Wyoming riders really helped the state’s scores during the week in Gillette. Saratoga’s Kasen York was named the All-Around Rookie Cowboy, and Gillette’s Shay Hough was the All-Around Cowgirl.

Wyoming’s combined team scores placed the state sixth in the overall standings.