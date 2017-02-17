Taylor, Ritterbusch to wed

SHERIDAN — Grant David Ritterbusch and Tommi Elizabeth Taylor will wed Dec. 30, 2017, in Sheridan.

Ritterbusch, who graduated from Sheridan High School in 2011, is currently residing at Camp Pendleton, California. He is a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. He is the son of John and Penny Ritterbusch of Sheridan.

Taylor, also a 2011 SHS graduate, earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Wyoming and currently works as a registered nurse at the Welch Cancer Center. She is the daughter of Douglas and Barbara Taylor of Sheridan.