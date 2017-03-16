Task force identifies opportunities in outdoor economy

SHERIDAN — Gov. Matt Mead’s Outdoor Recreation Task Force met last week in Cody, bringing it closer to identifying problems and opportunities that face Wyoming’s recreation economy.

The task force, which is made up of 26 representatives from entities that range from the oil and gas industry to conservation groups, will develop policy recommendations for expansion and improvements in the outdoor recreation industry for the governor to consider.

“Every member of the task force has been exceptional,” said Nephi Cole, policy advisor to the governor. “Everybody’s pulling in the same direction on this and they’re all doing a fantastic job.”

Sheridan’s member of the task force, Mark Weitz, represents recreation sports. He said according to the Outdoor Industry Association, Wyoming ranks dead last of the 11 Rocky Mountain states for its outdoor recreation economy.

While Weitz said the ranking is discouraging, he added that it’s an opportunity for Wyoming to develop its “cleaner palette.”

“We’re more in the situation of how can we craft this in a way that, yes, diversifies and adds to the economy, but maybe more on our terms with a little bit of forethought,” Weitz said.

One of the state’s biggest downfalls Weitz said the group discussed is the lack of integrated information about tourism and recreation. He said that a common path tourists take is traveling from the Black Hills to Devil’s Tower to Yellowstone and Jackson because it’s a trip that can be easily planned online beforehand.

“For those of us who live in Wyoming, we’re fine going off a friend’s recommendation about a cool trail,” Weitz said. “But a lot of tourists just aren’t comfortable with that and they don’t have access to that information.”

He said the task force is dealing with the problem of access on multiple levels. This includes access to public lands that are difficult to get to or inaccessible because of proximity to private lands, as well as access to hiking and biking trails and the Bighorn Mountains.

“We’ve got these huge expansive mountains; you can go up in Story, you can go up in Dayton, and that’s about it,” Weitz said.

The situation now is figuring out how to draw and support more visitors without concentrating on just a few roads. He said this may mean figuring out how to develop while keeping conservation and a respect for private property owners in mind.

But the Bighorn range, Weitz said, is one facet that sets Sheridan up as a prime location for the outdoor recreation industry to emerge. This, paired with Sheridan’s historic attractions, striking downtown, dude ranches and vibrant economy, make it especially appealing, he said.

“We have a really nice basket of things to offer,” Weitz said.

But Weitz is aware that there are some who may be apprehensive to the changes. The public is allowed at all meetings of the task force. The last meeting, where there will be a nearly-finished recommendation list, will be held in Sheridan May 10-12.

“Sheridan people should be encouraged by this,” Weitz said.

He later added, “I would like to try to assure them that because of this kind of measured approach… I think that there’s plenty of time for people to think about, contribute and prepare for changes that could be happening.”