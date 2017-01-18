Tarragon adds to creamy pasta recipe

PASTA WITH SHRIMP AND ASPARAGUS IN TARRAGON CREAM SAUCE

Servings: makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

8 ounces linguine

2 tablespoon butter

1/2 pound asparagus, trimmed and sliced diagonally into 1 1/2-inch pieces (2 cups)

1 medium leek, white and pale green parts only, cleaned and thinly sliced (1 1/2 cups)

1 cup half-and-half

1 tablespoon tarragon

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined

Cook linguine as directed on package. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup of the pasta cooking water.

Meanwhile, melt butter in large, deep skillet on medium heat. Add asparagus and leeks; cook and stir 5 minutes or until asparagus is tender-crisp and leeks are softened. Stir in half-and-half, tarragon, lemon peel, lemon juice and salt. Bring to boil. Stir shrimp into skillet. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes or until just until shrimp turn pink. Add linguine and reserved pasta cooking water; toss to coat well. Serve immediately.

Per serving: 304 calories, 21 grams protein, 10 grams fat (28 percent calories from fat), 5.5 grams saturated fat, 35 grams carbohydrate, 131 milligrams cholesterol, 454 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

By Susan Nicholson

Andrews McMeel Syndication