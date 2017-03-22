Tanya Tucker to perform at WYO Theater

SHERIDAN — Music legend Tanya Tucker will perform in concert at the WYO Theater March 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Tucker has made her mark on country music, inspiring many female artists who still top the charts today.

Tickets for the main floor cost $50 while tickets in the balcony cost $45 apiece. Tickets can be purchased through the WYO Theater box office, by calling 672-9084 or online at wyotheater.com.

For more information, see the WYO Theater website. The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.