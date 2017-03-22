WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Tanya Tucker to perform at WYO Theater
SHERIDAN — Music legend Tanya Tucker will perform in concert at the WYO Theater March 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Tucker has made her mark on country music, inspiring many female artists who still top the charts today.
Tickets for the main floor cost $50 while tickets in the balcony cost $45 apiece. Tickets can be purchased through the WYO Theater box office, by calling 672-9084 or online at wyotheater.com.
For more information, see the WYO Theater website. The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region.
