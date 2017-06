Tandem Productions to present ‘Peter Pan Jr.’

SHERIDAN — Tandem Productions will present “Peter Pan Jr.” June 14-17 at the WYO Theater.

The play, based on the Disney film and J.M. Barrie’s enchanting play, will begin at 7:30 p.m. each night June 14-17.

Tandem Productions’ 23rd season will bring 57 children to the stage.

The cost to attend is $12 for adults and $10 for students.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.