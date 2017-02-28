Talking Tibet: Jenkins to present on China, Tibet relationship

SHERIDAN — Sheridan residents will have an opportunity to get a glimpse of the world, without having to leave the county.

Mark Jenkins, a writer for National Geographic and the University of Wyoming’s writer in residence, will give a presentation called “Tea, Trade and Tyranny: Tibet and China over Time” at 7 p.m. Wednesday the Sheridan College Whitney Concert Hall.

According to Jenkins, the relationship between China and Tibet has always been complicated as the two countries perpetually engage in a cycle of wars, treaties and broken treaties.

At one point, Tibet had been on equal footing, Jenkins said, but China’s rise to power in the second half of the 20th century diminished and devastated Tibetan culture.

Through it all, though, trade has been a constant.

The two countries used a route called the Tea Horse Road — a 1,400-mile strategic road between the Chinese province of Sichuan and the Tibetan capital of Lhasa.

Through that road, the Tibetans received tea from the Chinese province, which is and continues to be a key resource in Tibetan culture. The Chinese traded the tea for the strong war horses found in the Himalayas.

Jenkins traveled the road while on assignment. He observed the modern relationship between the two regions, geopolitical and otherwise.

“This is a story about all the trips to China I’ve taken over the years, but it’s also a story about how relationships have evolved with China and Tibet,” Jenkins said.

While the presentation will provide locals with an opportunity to learn about a new culture and a storied region, Jenkins said parallels can also be drawn between China’s and Tibet’s relationship and that of the history of the American West.

While a race of people living in the Himalayas may seem like a far reach from the Plains Indians, Jenkins said their stories go hand in hand.

“The Chinese looked at Tibet much like the United States looked at the frontier,” Jenkins said. “(The Chinese) have seen it as their manifest destiny to ‘civilize’ Tibet. They built railroads out there, they put in medical clinics and they’ve moved a lot of people out there.”

Jenkins plans to travel the state to give the presentation, and Sheridan College is just one of the stops he will make. Other Wyoming towns on his tour include Cody, Powell, Jackson and Gillette.

“One of my jobs as writer in residence is to go out into the state and share the experiences I’ve had around the world,” Jenkins said. “I really enjoy doing it.”

Dr. Paul Young, president of the Northern Wyoming Community College District, said programs like these can be beneficial to colleges and community members.

“This is just another great example of the community colleges and the University of Wyoming working together,” Young said.

Jenkins said he hopes local residents will not only be entertained by his presentation, but will also be exposed to a new culture and new ideas.

“There is a lot to learn from this relationship between China and Tibet,” Jenkins said.