Why we talk weather and tips for deeper conversation in the new year

SHERIDAN — In line at the grocery store and over neighboring property lines, four simple words connect us: Cold enough for you?

The phrasing may differ depending on speaker and circumstance, but the sentiment remains. Weather affects us all, and when we discuss it, we forge a connection more vital than we may realize.

“It happens equally to us all, rich or poor, black or white, old or young,” psychologist Ken Eisold said in a blog post on pyschologytoday.com. “Today, in fact, it may be one of the very few things we still all have in common.”

When we discuss the weather, we acknowledge that we face the challenge of driving icy roads together, the chore of shoveling snow together and that bitter blast of wind together.

Furthermore, when seeking a bridge for interaction — with a clerk at the store or a new face at a party — it is the universally accepted “small talk.” It may lead to deeper discussion, or it may not, but it is a good way to indicate you are open to the other person.

“The weather is a safe topic,” said Gini Horner, vice president of education for the Cloud Peak Toastmasters Club in Sheridan. “We can generally talk about the weather without hurting anybody’s feelings or offending anybody.”

Talking about the weather can also be more than small talk. It is information sharing at its most basic — a way to show people you care about them by helping them prepare for what is to come.

“One big thing I believe is that it

“One big thing I believe is that it affects everybody and what we do,” meteorologist Wright Dobbs said. “Weather is a big driver in people’s decision making.”

Dobbs, who works in the Billings, Montana, office for the National Weather Service, said he regularly discusses the weather outside his job as a forecaster. He likes to help people be knowledgeable and prepared in professional and personal interactions.

“For myself, I encourage weather preparedness with friends, family, anyone I meet because I know how much the weather impacts people. We [meteorologists] don’t work nine hours a day; we’re always on the clock,” Dobbs said.

In the same way, checking the forecast daily and being ready to share your knowledge with others is a way to be a good neighbor.

At some point, though, the conversation must go beyond the weather. If “Cold enough for you?” has taken you as far as you can go, or if you just want to add some variety to your conversations in this new year, consider these tips from Horner.

“The easiest way to be misunderstood is to open your mouth,” Horner said. “But we are created to be in community, and communication is how we interact. It is important to learn how to communicate verbally.”

Assess the situation

Appropriate conversation topics will vary by audience, place and available time, Horner said.

At the grocery store? Consider these questions for the clerk or a fellow customer: Are you doing anything exciting on your next days off? Do you have any vacation plans coming up? Did you grow up here?

Horner also urged people to remember that clerks discuss the same things over and over throughout their day. Having unique questions or even thanking them for their service can be refreshing.

At the Chamber luncheon or a dinner party? Consider background questions that allow people to talk about themselves but also increase chances for follow-up questions. Hometowns, childhood memories, past vacations and jobs are all fair game.

Focus on favorites

Just as writers are told to “write what you know,” people do best talking about what they know. That makes talking about themselves and their favorite activities safe and easy.

“Favorites are a great one to ask because everyone has a favorite something,” Horner said.

The possibilities for discussing favorites are immense and easy to base on the current situation. On a winter day, ask about favorite snow activities. In the summer, focus on favorite places to camp or hike. Eating together? Talk about favorite foods or restaurants. Feeling sleepy? Discuss favorite times of the day.

Master the follow-up

Channeling your inner 2-year-old can work wonders for keeping a conversation going.

Every answer given by someone is an opportunity to learn more, Horner said. Ask how the person learned a favorite activity, why he or she made that decision, when that event occurred, what happened after the shared memory, or where he or she would go on their next vacation.

Bring in back-up

Conversation stalled? It’s good to learn to be comfortable with a lull or silence, Horner said, but it’s also smart to learn how to bring in some back-up.

If the conversation has awkwardly paused or you find yourself tempted to pull out your cell phone to fill the void, consider asking someone else at the table to join in the discussion, Horner said. Similarly, if you are asked a question you are struggling to answer, acknowledge you find it interesting then turn the conversation to a similar topic you are more comfortable discussing.

Be sensitive

Conversation is a two-way street. Be sensitive to the other person and look for clues on how he or she is feeling about the interaction. It’s good to remember someone may not feel like being in the current situation or may have a health problem such as impaired hearing that makes interaction challenging.

“Communication is so much about being aware of the other person,” Horner said.