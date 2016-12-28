Tales from the checkout lane: Shoppers sound off

As always, my readers continue to send stories of their observations while shopping and couponing at their local stores. I enjoy hearing from shoppers from around the country, whether the stories they’re sharing are negative or positive, as we’re all in this savings game together and can learn from each other’s experiences. Here are some highlights:

“Hi Jill,

I read your recent column about price matching at the ‘Mart’ with interest. You are absolutely right — they are selling different sizes than regular grocery stores do and this prevents price matching competitors’ store ads when the ‘Mart’ doesn’t have that size at all. I found something else, too, that they are doing: Replacing more name brands with their own store brands.

A big grocery store near me had a well-known brand of apple juice on sale for 99 cents a bottle — a super price. Of course they sold out right away. I took their ad to the ‘Mart’ and went to look for this name brand. Guess what? They don’t even stock it at all anymore. However, they have store brand apple juice, and the same size bottle was $2.98.

It’s kind of misleading to advertise price-matching friendliness when there are so many ways to thwart price-matchers taking place now.”

Ruth H.

“Dear Jill,

There is a national pharmacy store that does the exact same thing your reader complained about: taking the sale items off the shelf. Every few weeks there is a good sale on instant coffee. It appears the shelves are restocked overnight, but there is no special display — the quantity is limited to the 18-jar shelf space. This chain fails to provide an adequate supply to meet demand

Another favorite sale scam of this retailer involves soda. It has sales of 12-pack sodas 4-for-$10. Only after purchase will the consumer discover the freshness date, camouflaged in the multi-colored packaging, has passed or in close proximity.

What is the more appropriate terminology here: unethical, scam or caveat emptor?

The retailer’s first commandment: ‘Unless you stop me, you lose. I win and there is nothing you can do.’ This commandment is true and accurate.”

Jim M.

“Dear Jill,

I used to be able to buy my local Sunday paper at the dollar store on Sunday for one dollar, but not for a long time now. The big box store near it has the Sunday paper behind one register and you have to purchase it right then, no walking around the store loading your cart with other items. Why?

These crazy extreme couponers were stealing the coupon sections and either outright stealing them or putting multiple papers’ coupons into one paper. Then they’d go into stores and wipe out the items, leaving ‘normal’ people complaining to the manager about not having the items.

Sure, they can put up signs limiting how many you purchase at one time, but what stops them from coming right back in, over and over? I’m all about saving money and using coupons is one way to do it, but be responsible and think of others and not yourselves all the time.”

Lori D.

“Jill,

We have a couple locations of a national pharmacy chain in town that has the best cashiers. This pharmacy is known for its ‘Bucks’ rewards where you get a portion of your spending back in the form of Bucks for your next trip. In a time when it seems many stores are not coupon friendly, I want to say a good word about this chain. They not only are fine with couponers, they cheer them on. At each of the stores I’ve been to, when I have a really good trip and save a lot, they say things like ‘great job’ and ‘congratulations!’

Just wanted to share what a good experience it is shopping there. Their friendliness to coupon shoppers has made them my go-to for all my drugstore shopping. I really appreciate their kindness.”

Jamie B.

Jill Cataldo is a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three.