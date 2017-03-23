A tale of starting up to scaling up

SHERIDAN — Imagine starting a technology company. To start, it’s just four guys working out of basement in Colorado. Then, something happens, and seven years later you employ approximately 230 people across the globe.

For Travis Todd, co-founder of software-as-a-service company FullContact, that plot line didn’t come from a movie. It really happened.

Clients of Denver-based FullContact include the NFL, Fossil and Southwest Airlines.

FullContact has been recognized for more than the service it provides, though. It was named one of Outside magazine’s best places to work in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Entrepreneur magazine also listed it as having a top company culture in 2017.

Why?

Todd’s business partner came up with the idea of something called “paid, paid vacation.” The company offers 15 days of paid vacation, plus standard federal holidays. But, it also pays for vacations. Once per year, each employee receives $7,500 to go on vacation. Of course, there are some rules, but they are simple. You have to go on vacation. You must disconnect. You cannot work while on vacation.

Todd said the reasons for the policy were plentiful. He and his partners wanted employees to go away and recharge. He also wanted to avoid the “hero” syndrome, which meant that only one person knew how to do certain things or had access to certain systems.

The idea worked. Todd said approximately 5,500 applicants applied at the company, which at the time had 14 employees, in just two weeks. The company saw 100 percent participation in the human resources policy.

Todd also called the media coverage of the policy, “the gift that keeps on giving.”

To him and his leadership team, company culture is important.

He advised those starting a business or leading a business to figure out what their “thing” is, then design policies and procedures built around whatever that thing is. For FullContact, it was the HR policy regarding vacations.

There is no reason, Todd said, that companies in Sheridan can’t make lists of top employers and best company cultures.

Todd — through his tale of starting up to scaling up — also discussed what it’s like to work with millennials, a generation that he said keeps him young.

He also noted that coding and computer science are key skills for children in schools to learn. If those skills are developed at a young age — young adults do not necessarily have to attend college to earn high paying jobs. For example, he said, he hired a young man straight out of high school who was sharp and had coding skills.

That man started in the tech industry with a salary near $70,000 a year.