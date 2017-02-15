Take your average steak up a notch

POMEGRANATE STEAK

Servings: makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes; marinating time: 15 minutes to 2 hours

Cooking time: sauce: 15 to 20 minutes; steak: 7 to 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 cup pomegranate juice

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons minced fresh rosemary

2 tablespoons minced fresh thyme

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 boneless beef strip steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)

2 ounces crumbled goat cheese

In a medium bowl, combine pomegranate juice, vinegar, rosemary, thyme, olive oil, garlic, mustard and pepper. Reserve 3/4 cup for basting sauce. Place steaks in remaining marinade in resealable plastic bag; turn to coat. Refrigerate 15 minutes to 2 hours.

Meanwhile, pour reserved sauce into small saucepan; bring to boil. Reduce heat; cook 15 to 20 minutes or until reduced by half and slightly thickened; stir occasionally. Set aside. Remove steaks and discard marinade. Grill, covered, 7 to 10 minutes on medium for medium-rare to medium-doneness (135 to 150 degrees), turning occasionally and basting with sauce. Sprinkle with goat cheese.

Note: To cook on grill pan, heat nonstick grill on medium. Grill 7 to 10 minutes for medium-rare to medium, turning occasionally and basting with sauce.

Per serving: 224 calories, 26 grams protein, 11 grams fat (45 percent calories from fat), 5.1 grams saturated fat, 3 grams carbohydrate, 73 milligrams cholesterol, 136 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

By Susan Nicholson

Andrews McMeel Syndication