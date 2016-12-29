Take aim elsewhere

Re: Cuts to affect teachers

For decades, Wyoming has congratulated itself on its strong funding for education and the high dividends that funding has paid.

Wyoming schools are strong, and the schools of Sheridan County School District 2 are among the best in the state. Ask an administrator why that is, and you will hear how the district focuses on student learning above all else.

How do schools focus on student learning? By assembling teams of teachers who are masters of their content as well as the skill and art of teaching young people. The district’s full-throated endorsement of Professional Learning Communities reinforces the given understanding that great learning begins and ends with great teachers. And all of the research supports that claim.

And yet, as soon as the oil bubble burst and the state was forced to face a budget crisis, the first target for the chopping block is teachers. After a 2016-2017 round of cuts where the district congratulated itself on cutting away all the fat it could without affecting classroom instruction, all proposals for dealing with the budget crisis now take direct aim at teachers.

Every proposed plan for dealing with the coming budget shortfall involves freezing teacher wages (again) and cutting teacher benefits. One cannot imagine a plan that will not result in teachers taking home less pay next year than they do now.

This is painful, but what’s worse is that these plans are proposed while continuing to employ the same rhetoric of “protecting student learning.”

Apparently attracting and retaining the best, most qualified teachers no longer has a significant effect on student learning.

And, worse, the administration is now leading a direct assault on any sense of job security by proposing a plan that would give it complete authority to pink-slip teachers “at will,” regardless of seniority or job performance. The school board will be voting on this proposal (which was rejected by the district’s Professional Advisory Committee) on Jan. 9.

Yes, Wyoming is in dire financial straits, but to continue to employ rhetoric that gives primacy to student learning while attacking the security and viability of teachers is disingenuous at best.

We either invest in what matters, or we admit that it doesn’t matter after all. If we’re saying we can’t afford to give our students the free and appropriate education that is their right, let’s just say it.

Josh Hanson

Sheridan