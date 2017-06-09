Take advantage of your backyard

Summer has finally reappeared out of a snow/rain storm and this summer is the greatest time to live in Sheridan, work and most importantly play.

Sheridan has enough events scheduled for everyone, young and old, each weekend and weekday for each and every person. This past weekend you had some great opportunities with Hoop Jam, Kendrick Pool’s opening day and the Bots Sots Remount horse sale; there was a lot going on in Sheridan.

Every summer my family tries a new and different activity. This summer you can choose from aquatics, Base of the Big Horns activities, junior golf, tennis, softball, baseball, the skate park, trips to Deadwood, Penrose Pacer running group, Olympic Kids Camp, summer youth cross-country running, water exercise and swim lessons. There’s more to come with Concerts in the Parks along with Third Thursdays and Rodeo.

Wow! That is a lot of stuff and not even a portion of what Sheridan County has to offer. An older gentleman once asked me what I was going to do for the weekend, and I said I was going over to Jackson to do some white water rafting. He got very angry with me and said, “You have the Bighorn Mountains right out your back door, why are wasting your time and money going to Jackson.” After a long road trip and time to think about his statement, I had to agree it would have saved dollars and time by using the beautiful Bighorn Mountains, but it was still a great trip.

We have so many opportunities that are right outside our backyard. The walking paths continue to grow and we are fortunate to have some of the best natural parks in the region. This summer challenge yourself to visit or revisit your local public parks and the Bighorns.

This summer my wife and I were drafted to play on a Sheridan Recreation District Co-Recreational leisure softball team. We are about two weeks into the season and are really enjoy participating in a fun league. We are not a great team, but young and old playing together makes participating really fun. Getting to see familiar faces and making new friends is always healthy and keeps you sharp. If you get an opportunity to participate, make sure you take advantage and challenge yourself to get in better shape and help your body and mind stay in the game. We would like to thank all of our sponsors and businesses in the community who help fund these great activities. Businesses are so generous, paying for game fees and T-Shirts it is a commitment to the community. Sheridan has a strong history of supporting athletics and recreation. A big thank you to our sponsors Matt and Madeline Meyer. That tradition continues today. Hopefully, we will see all of you at the ball park this summer

Until next time — Remember to “park and recreate.”

Richard Wright is the executive director of the Sheridan Recreation District.