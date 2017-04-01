Take advantage of local Mountain Wreck(reation) options

So there I was… atop Freeze Out Point, a 9-mile loop trail above Dayton in the southwestern Bighorns. I was 8,000 feet above sea level, with a few of my very favorite humans in the world.

We unloaded our mountain bikes from my grandpa’s maroon F-150, as he was gracious enough to give us a ride to the top. Grandpa doesn’t engage in a whole lot of mountain biking these days, but we all enjoyed the opportunity to visit with him on the way up, and he did too.

It was myself, an employee and friend, my business partner and friend, my uncle who had come up from Colorado and another good friend.

The first part of the trail is my favorite, wide and full of “Air Jordan” opportunities. My uncle and I sailed out front at first, challenging each other to push the limits of our comfort and get more air at each jump. Doing something challenging, something fun and pushing limits with someone you love is perhaps one of the best things you can do in your life; we should all do this more.

Once the trail narrowed and we had to adjust our speed and attention to detail, our crew came back together as we exchanged, though limited, engaged and excited conversation as we navigated down the track.

The next memory of the trip that stood out was a steep, and lengthy uphill climb midway down the mountain. This was my opportunity to see my friend Joe in action. Now I should note that I love exercise; I mix workouts and modalities as often as I can. Let me also note, Joe smoked me on this uphill climb. I hit the base of the climb hard, pedaling fast and with determination to reach the top without putting my feet down. I led the charge until about three quarters of the way up the hill, where I lost traction and quite frankly, belief in my athletic abilities.

Joe passed me and, despite my attempts to catch him and my pride, I failed. At the top, I complimented him and we talked about the challenge we had just faced. (We had a few minutes, the others were walking up and only about halfway up the climb.)

Joe, being the more experienced mountain biker, took the opportunity to teach me about where to put my weight, how to shift gears for different terrain and other helpful tips. I gained knowledge and humility, and got a good workout in the process. What could be better than that?!

There were a few other lessons and experiences I had on that trip down, not excluding a wreck where I got the worst poison ivy I have ever experienced. (Death to all poison ivy, am I right?) The point is, mountain recreation isn’t just fun on the weekends. The mountains provide our community and surrounding communities with countless opportunities to get out and experience challenges, trials, memorable events and lessons that just don’t present themselves in everyday life.

Despite the poison ivy, which was the absolute bane of my existence for several weeks, I am so grateful for the ride, the time and the people that this trail in the Bighorns provided. Time with my grandpa, time with my uncle, with my friends and my business partners. Many of us work very hard every day to create a better future for ourselves, our families and our communities.

But, you have to remember the why — why we work hard. For me, these experiences that allow me to learn, grow and smile with people that I love are the reasons. Support mountain recreation — by sharing that mountain biking post, by sporting that Antelope Butte sticker and, for the sake of your present, your future and your sanity, by getting up to the mountains with those you love. Grab them; drag them kicking, screaming and clinging to their Wi-Fi; get them up there and do something. You won’t regret it.

Brady Mclean, Flood Marketing’s wild card, works with the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area.