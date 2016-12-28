WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
A sweet tart for your next party
CRANBERRY PEAR TARTLETS
Servings: makes 30 tartlets
Preparation time: about 10 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup fresh cranberries
1/4 cup honey
1/4 teaspoon allspice
1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
2 ripe pears, peeled, cored and chopped
2 (2.1-ounce) boxes mini phyllo shells, thawed
1/4 cup chopped walnuts
Finely grated orange zest
In a small saucepan, combine cranberries, honey, allspice and cinnamon; bring to boil; reduce heat to low and simmer 5 minutes.
Stir in pears and simmer 10 minutes or until excess liquid has cooked off. Let cool, then spoon mixture into shells. Divide walnuts and sprinkle over tartlets; lightly grate orange zest over top. Serve.
Per tartlet: 40 calories, no protein, 2 grams fat (36 percent calories from fat), 0.1 gram saturated fat, 7 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 13 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.
Carb count: 1/2.
