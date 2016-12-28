A sweet tart for your next party

CRANBERRY PEAR TARTLETS

Servings: makes 30 tartlets

Preparation time: about 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup fresh cranberries

1/4 cup honey

1/4 teaspoon allspice

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

2 ripe pears, peeled, cored and chopped

2 (2.1-ounce) boxes mini phyllo shells, thawed

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

Finely grated orange zest

In a small saucepan, combine cranberries, honey, allspice and cinnamon; bring to boil; reduce heat to low and simmer 5 minutes.

Stir in pears and simmer 10 minutes or until excess liquid has cooked off. Let cool, then spoon mixture into shells. Divide walnuts and sprinkle over tartlets; lightly grate orange zest over top. Serve.

Per tartlet: 40 calories, no protein, 2 grams fat (36 percent calories from fat), 0.1 gram saturated fat, 7 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 13 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 1/2.

By Susan Nicholson

Universal Uclick