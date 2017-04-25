Survey: SCSD2 teachers happy, but morale slipping

SHERIDAN — Numbers indicate the majority of Sheridan County School District 2 teachers feel favorably about the district and its schools.

Educators presented the results of a climate survey to administrators and the board of trustees at the annual teacher’s roundtable Monday night.

Ninety-six percent of teachers said they feel like they belong in the school where they work; 97 percent believe that student learning is relevant at their school; 92 percent feel listened to on ideas that they have for improving education; and 93 percent believe morale is high among students.

“We feel very good about the results of the survey this year,” said Kevin Rizer, a social studies teacher at Sheridan High School.

The Professional Learning Community model, a districtwide collaboration effort, is thought highly of among teachers at the district, as well. Ninety-six percent of teachers believed that students can achieve success through the PLC model.

Seventh-grade history teacher Ed Calkins said the PLC model increases communication within the district.

“In the beginning, when it was first implemented, I have to say for me personally, change was hard,” Calkins said. “But over the years, as we are seeing it grow and improve district wide. I have to say, yes, the PLC model has done wonders for our district.”

In the survey, many teachers said they appreciated the board’s efforts to maintain competitive teacher salaries and listed no complaints for technology in the district.

However, teacher morale has became an area of concern for school officials.

Morale has slipped slightly every year for the last several years, down to just 86 percent of teachers citing high morale this year.

Rizer said it is still comparatively high to other districts in the state, but suggested that cuts to the state budget and the newly-changed reduction in force policy imposed by the school district may have had a negative impact on that number.

However, Rizer also sees a correlation between morale and teacher recognition. Eighty-four percent of teachers felt recognized for their quality performance, which school officials agree needs to increase.

“I do feel as if the district and administration need to find a new ways to celebrate the wins of our teachers,” Rizer said. “We are knocking it out of the park — I would take this district over any other district in the country…but I am slightly concerned with the drop in this number.”

Teachers also had concerns about the lack of substitute teachers within the district. Jennifer Black, a counselor at Meadowlark Elementary School, said the district needs to brainstorm ways to bring additional and qualified substitutes into the district.

Overall, board members and school administrators were pleased with the results of the survey, but said they will examine ways to increase scores in all categories in the years to come.

“Overwhelmingly, the message is that we can still improve — we can get better,” Rizer said. “But it’s a process of continuing to fine tune these things.”