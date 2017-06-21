Summer salads

These two recipes are something a little different from the usual summer soup or Greek salad. The use of fresh ingredients and herbs add a zesty flavor that’s just right for warm weather As I’ve written before, I like a Greek salad; this has a pretty presentation with the shaved cucumbers.

Shaved Cucumber Greek Salad

2 English cucumbers

1 lb. tomatoes, cut into 3/4-inch wedges

2/3 cup pitted olives

1/2 cup sliced green onions

1 1/2 oz. feta cheese, crumbled (about 1/3 cup)

2 teaspoons fresh oregano leaves

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons Champagne or white wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

1/8 teaspoon salt

1. Shave cucumbers into long strips using a vegetable peeler to equal about 6 cups. Arrange cucumber strips, tomatoes and olives on a large platter. Sprinkle with green onions, feta and oregano. Drizzle with oil and vinegar. Sprinkle with pepper and salt.

Serves eight at 100 calories each.

MInestrone Verde

1 cup coarsely chopped fresh basil

2 tablespoons shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese

1 tablespoon pine nuts

1 garlic clove, chopped

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 cups thinly sliced leeks

2 small zucchini, sliced into half-moons

4 cups unsalted chicken stock

8 oz. refrigerated tortellini

3 cups coarsely chopped fresh baby spinach (about 3 oz.)

1 cup frozen green peas, thawed

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1. Process basil, cheese, pine nuts and garlic in a food processor until finely chopped. Add 1 1/2 tablespoons oil; process until finely chopped and fully combined, stopping to scrape sides of bowl as necessary. Set aside.

2. Heat remaining 1 1/2 teaspoon oil in medium Dutch oven over medium heat. Add leeks; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 6 minutes. Stir in zucchini; cook, stirring occasionally, until zucchini is just tender but not browned, about 4 minutes. Add chicken stock, and increase heat to medium-high. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer 8 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, cook tortellini in a stockpot of boiling water 3 minutes less than package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain.

4. Add tortellini, spinach and peas to soup.

5. Cook until spinach is wilted, about 1 minute. Stir in lemon juice and salt. Ladle soup evenly into four bowls. Top each serving with pesto and sprinkle evenly with pepper.

Serves four at 354 calories each

(Source: Cooking Light)

Susan Woody has been a food writer for more than 25 years and is a member of the Association of Food Journalists.