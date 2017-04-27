Summer fun at your library

It is hard to believe that summer will be here soon. Our library is now in the process of developing fun programs and activities as part of this year’s summer reading program.

The library encourages summer reading for children not only for entertainment, but because it is important for young readers to keep reading in order to maintain their reading skills. Numerous studies show that students can lose one to three months of reading level if they do not read during the summer, necessitating “catch up” time at the beginning of the new school year. Teachers refer to it as the “summer slide.”

“Build a Better World” is this year’s summer reading theme. Programs for children begin June 19 at 2 p.m. with the official summer kickoff in the Fulmer Children’s Library. Our branch libraries in Story, Clearmont and Ranchester will also have a schedule of activities at each location.

At Fulmer, Baby Story Time will be on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Preschool story time with Whitney and special guests will be on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and rounding out the story times is Toddler Time on Thursdays at 10 a.m.

Grade school kids have two programs to enjoy. Discover @ Your Library will be Tuesdays from 2-3 p.m. with adventures, crafts and games filling the time. On Thursdays, try out Create @ Your Library. This program will explore an assortment of topics and will also have games and crafts. These programs are for grade-schoolers who can cut out and follow instructions on their own. If your child will need help, please attend with them.

Reading and sharing books is also a great summer pastime for adults, and this year’s adult and young adult reading program will run concurrent with the children’s program, June 19 to July 27.

Beginning June 19, adults and young adults may pick up a punch card at the Fulmer Library circulation desk. For each book or other item checked out, the reader will receive one punch on the card. When the punches are complete on a card (10), the patron may choose a prize and start a new punch card. The completed punch cards, with the name and phone number of the participants, are then entered into monthly drawings for larger prizes and for the grand finale prize at the end of the summer.

All library programs are free and no registration is required. Just show up! We welcome locals, visitors and day care centers to have summer fun at your library.

Michelle Havenga is the children’s librarian at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.