Suds N’ Spurs Brewfest planned for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The fifth annual Suds N’ Spurs Brewfest will take place Saturday in Whitney Commons Park.

Brewers from all over the region will provide tastings of their brews from 2-7 p.m. Attendees will have the chance to vote for their favorite.

Tickets cost $30 in advance or $35 at the event. The tickets allow attendees to partake in unlimited samples from the brewers.

Brewers will travel to the event from across Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota, Colorado and Utah.

Live music will be provided by the InstaGators and Brand 307.

Food vendors including Bonafide, Pie in the Sky, Big Horn Catering and On the Hook will also be at the event.

For additional information, see the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce website at sheridanwyomingchamber.org.