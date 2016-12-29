Subcommittee releases white paper with proposals to address education funding deficit

SHERIDAN — Tax increases, activities reductions, school district consolidation and other cost-saving proposals remain on the table as lawmakers consider their response to the state’s education budget crisis.

On Wednesday, the Subcommittee on Education Deficit Reduction Options released its Wyoming K-12 Education Funding Deficit white paper, which details preliminary considerations for addressing the deficit.

The state’s education budget faces an estimated $360 and $400 million annual shortfall in the 2019-2020 and 2021-2022 biennia. The current two-year budget has a shortfall of approximately $644 million, but as of the 2016 budget session, the Legislature has used savings to help bridge that gap.

The shortfall is primarily due to a decline in mineral prices and property valuation which, in turn, reduces tax revenues.

“Everything is on the table and everything is under consideration,” said subcommittee member Rep. Jerry Paxton, R-Encampment. “Given the problem that we have right now, there is no doubt that we are going to have to cut spending in education.”

The subcommittee identified five areas the Legislature could consider.

Among them are reductions or changes to the funding formula for school districts. Other options include identifying savings, existing funding streams, spending policies and revenue enhancements that could all help offset revenue shortfalls.

The committee considered several cuts relating to administrative costs. For example, district consolidation from 48 to 23 school districts would decrease administration costs but not close any schools. Additional cuts could include reducing central office administration salaries by 10 percent and elimination of the instructional facilitator program. Those proposals combined could save the state approximately $32.9 million annually.

The report also suggests reducing funding for school activities. A 50 percent cut to the schools’ activities funding and requiring students to pay fees to offset activity budgets could yield $15 million in savings.

Other suggestions include reducing the number of professional development days from 10 to five, setting the required number of days of operation at schools to 180. As a result, educator salaries would be reduced by 2.7 percent, and the state would save $21.6 million annually.

Changing bus purchasing policies was also presented as an option. Purchasing school buses statewide may have the potential to yield $400,000 to $1 million in savings. Lawmakers may also introduce a 0.6 percent reduction in total funding, which could save approximately $10 million.

The report from the subcommittee stressed that there may be an option of gradually implementing these modifications if legislators elect to move forward with any or all of them.

Dipping into savings could also put a dent into the deficit, according to the report. Using the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account, with a current estimated balance at the end of the 2017-2018 biennium of $1.59 billion, or the School Foundation Program Reserve Account, with a current estimated balance at the end of the 2017-2018 biennium of $100 million, could be used to balance the budget.

Using the 1 percent statutory diversion of severance taxes, increasing the percentage of federal mineral royalties directed to the School Foundation Program Account or allowing the Common School Permanent Land Fund Reserve account to flow back to the School Foundation Program Account have been considered by the committee, as well.

Even taxes may need to be increased to address the situation. The report lists increasing mill levies, taxation of health and professional services at the current 4 percent rate or simply increasing the statewide sales tax by one cent, which would bring in approximately $150 million.

The release of proposals from the subcommittee came nine days after the Joint Education Committee elected not to move forward with proposals to increase class sizes and change the funding model. Lawmakers and school officials agree that the deficit problem needs to be addressed from multiple angles and with a comprehensive approach.

Lawmakers also agree that options on the table are not the only solutions. Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, said that the white paper serves as a way to continue a dialogue with districts and stakeholders

“We want to get this out there so people can see this,” Kinner said. “The approach we are trying to take is that if people don’t like some of the proposals, come up with some suggestions for us, or some possible solution.”

The subcommittee plans to meet again Jan. 5, and lawmakers encourage all stakeholders to voice their opinions as the 2017 session nears.

“When we come up with our final plan, we will need the districts to get behind it and help us promote it,” Kinner said. “If they think it’s a win-win and if they think it’s where we need to be, we need their help.”