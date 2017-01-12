Study: Transfer of public lands unlikely to succeed

Re: Legislative proposals

During the 2015 legislative session, the Wyoming Legislature passed SF 56 providing for a study of state management of Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management administered lands in Wyoming. Completed last August, it is entitled “Study on Management of Public Lands in Wyoming.” The report is 345 pages but the Executive Summary is 24 pages.

There is a lot of information in the report but a few items stood out.

Without significant changes in numerous federal laws and passage of Wyoming laws, the Forest Service and BLM lands will have to be managed differently, following federal laws that apply to each agency. Current federal laws applying to environmental protection, public notification and participation in decision making, freedom of information, ability to litigate management decisions, resource inventories and detailed land management plans would still be in effect or would have to be considered/enacted by the state.

It appears that about 1,500 to 2,000 new state employees would have to be hired to accomplish the same level of management.

State management would still depend upon congressional appropriations that are not always reliable.

And unlike state lands, federal land management laws, and the current Senate Joint Resolution SJ0003, provide for “multiple use,” which would bring with it many conflicts to the state.

There are more issues in the report that should be of interest to Wyoming citizens. The authors conclude that numerous impediments from the straightforward to the extremely complicated make the prospect of such a state takeover of the management of federal lands unlikely to succeed and lists a number of reasons.

The authors concluded, “Without significant changes to federal law, we would not anticipate any substantial gains in revenue production or additional sources of revenue with any transfer of management — certainly not enough to offset the enormous costs such and endeavor would likely entail.”

Instead of transferring federal land management to the state of Wyoming, “The report recommends using and expanding upon existing legislation that already authorizes certain mechanisms that allow for state and local community involvement in federal land management which are not currently being utilized to their fullest potential.”

I encourage you to go online to “Study on Management of Public Lands in Wyoming” and at least read the Executive Summary. Be informed and if you feel the need, call or write your legislators.

Roger W. Wilson

Sheridan