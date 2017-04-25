Studies show benefits for stress, PTSD

SHERIDAN — For many, yoga serves as a method of relaxation or a practice to supplement an exercise regime, but in the last decade or so, studies have shown how yoga can help mitigate not just physical conditions, but also mental health issues like depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Certified yoga therapist Dr. Baxter Bell, made the career switch from family doctor to yoga teacher and medical acupuncturist, and currently serves on the International Association of Yoga Therapy board of directors.

Bell said yoga practice refers to a combination of physical postures, breathing exercises and meditation. He said the main difference between yoga and other physical activity is the mindfulness aspect.

“So the mindfulness aspect of yoga, which is kind of staying present for what’s happening now, noticing the feelings and sensations in your body, can be very different than going out for a run,” Bell said, “and maybe being aware that you’re on a run but also processing the day’s information and planning for what’s happening tomorrow.”

Bell said while other exercise is beneficial, yoga adds a missing component.

Bell said there’s no specific age, ability or type of person that is best suited for yoga, it’s more about finding the right teacher and practice for the personality. For example, he said someone who’s more lethargic and depressed may respond best to a practice that’s more active, where an anxious or agitated person may need to blend practices that will calm and still them.

Melina Meza has taught Hatha yoga, Ayurveda and nutrition for more than 20 years worldwide. She said when it comes to mental health, there’s not one style of practice that is better, but there are techniques that target mental health versus physical health.

She said the portion of any class that focuses on pranayama breathing, which is a method that deepens breathing with a three-part breath, is one example and helps people to focus.

In addition to teaching, Meza works at a chronic pain center, offering classes to people who are hurt on the job and who suffer from chronic pain.

“It’s really nice they get a really full exposure to lots of different modalities to help live with pain,” Meza said. “And a lot of them get so much benefit from yoga and just basically improving their posture and learning how to take deep breaths in those moments when they feel uncomfortable.”

Local certified health education specialist, wellness consultant and yoga practitioner at Santosha Yoga Teresa Araas said the first thing yoga therapists do is look for pain and try to alleviate it.

“So there’s specific situations that are structural that you can’t help but see,” Araas said, noting an example of a knee replacement. “… And then there’s the ones who have that hidden trauma going on or that hidden stress…that’s caused by stress or causes more stress.”

Araas said yoga has helped her personally deal with PTSD, which she was diagnosed with in 2005 while she was working through her doctoral program. Araas also said she worked with a small group of veterans a few summers ago, teaching yoga techniques.

A Harvard publication identified a randomized controlled study that examined the effects of a yoga and breathing program with disabled Australian Vietnam veterans who were diagnosed with severe PTSD.

The study said the veterans were all taking at least one antidepressant and were heavy drinkers.

The veterans participated in a five-day course that included breathing techniques, yoga asanas, guided meditation and stress reduction education.

The participants were evaluated before the study and six weeks after. After the study, the yoga and breathing group had shown improvement in the level of symptoms they experienced. The control group of veterans on a waiting list showed no improvement.

Araas said one of the keys to yoga, whether a person is treating a physical or mental ailment or not, is choosing your instructor. She said a person not only has to feel comfortable with a yoga teacher, but should look for one with proper training if looking to address specific conditions.

Bell said while basic yoga teachers usually have about 200 training hours, yoga therapists have completed an additional 800 hours. During this time, they learn about human physiology, health and illness.

While Araas believes in her practice, she recognizes there are limitations to what yoga can do. She said as a yoga therapist, she does not diagnose students, but takes referrals and works with doctors and traditional Western medicine.

“It may not be the perfect thing and the only thing for any one person to do,” Araas said, “but it’s a nice complement to the Western world.”