Studies begin focus on connection between drug use, tech

SHERIDAN — Teenagers in the United States reported a significant decline of illicit drug use in 2016 in comparison to past years. At the same time, technology reaches 92 percent of teens daily, with 24 percent online “almost constantly.” Experts have started to try and correlate the two, while past users and drug rehabilitation professionals see the correlation as more of a trade-off — technology addiction taking the place of drug addiction.

“The idea that technology use may be playing a role in decreasing substance use is, at least on the surface, a positive effect,” Sheridan County Juvenile Justice administrator Dan Lindley said in an email. “The concern, of course, is whether we are replacing one addiction, or compulsive behavior, with another.”

“Like gambling games, many apps are designed to encourage continual use through visual and auditory cues that are likely triggering releases of dopamine and similar mood-altering brain chemicals called neurotransmitters,” he added.

Not a correlation

Drug recognition expert, Cpl. Kelly Waugh with the Sheridan Police Department, as well as Phillip McCallister, a former drug user and participant in the Volunteers of America Independent Living program, said they don’t believe teenagers explicitly replace drugs with smartphones.

“I agree that there’s a possible equal dependence on social media and technology, but I disagree with the statement of one directly affects the other one in regards to more addicted to my technology so I’m not using as many drugs,” Waugh said. “I disagree with that statement, or vice versa.”

Waugh said he primarily sees people utilizing social media and technology to get the drugs they want, making it easier to make a drug transaction.

“We as human beings are non-confrontational, right? We’re scared to step forward and ask somebody for something, but easily you can shoot somebody a text because there’s not a face-to-face,” Waugh said.

McCallister, who served as his friend group’s leader when it came to knowing the location of the best party, said cellphones and technology open the door to allow youth easy access to knowledge of parties and drugs.

“They’re so familiar and obsessed with it that they’re using the advantage of the Internet to do things like that because it’s easier to get around,” McCallister said. “You don’t have to use the home phone to call your friends because we’re not in like the ‘60s or whatever.”

Social image

McCallister also said the influence of technology on the social life of youth today makes a big difference.

“You have your Snapchat and you want to seem cool, so you post that on your story so everyone can see that, ‘oh, my life’s so cool’ and you want to show everyone that you’re just having the time of your life, when really half the time you’re just not that happy but you just want everyone to make you seem like you’re that cool kid,” McCallister said. “That’s one way (technology) influences (drug use).”

McCallister said during treatment he learned that an addiction to social media, technology or something other than drugs essentially just replaces one addiction for another.

Waugh, who parents a 12-year-old boy, emphasized the necessity for parents to monitor their kids’ usage of social media and technology, especially cellphones.

“I don’t know if you can tell parents enough. You really, really have to monitor your kid’s cellphones,” Waugh said. “It’s a regular thing. For me, it’s random. I just grab it from him when he doesn’t expect it, because anything can really be deleted for a parental-type search.”

Lower numbers

Despite whether the youth is a drug user or not, the heavy reliance on technology continues among teenagers. The Pew Research Center reported in April 2015 that 92 percent of teenagers from 13 to 17 years old report going online daily, including 24 percent who say they go online “almost constantly.”

Facebook remains the most used social media site among American teens ages 13 to 17 with 71 percent of all teens using the site, even as half of teens use Instagram and four of 10 use Snapchat, Pew Research Center reported.

Eighty-eight percent of American teens ages 13 to 17 have or have access to a mobile phone of some kind, and a majority of teens (73 percent) have smartphones.

Monitoring the Future studies have recorded drug use and trends for 12th-grade students since 1975 and 10th- and eighth-graders since 1992. Since peak illicit drug usage was recorded in the mid-1990s, drug usage has declined by 10 percent in 2016 among eighth- and 10th-graders, and 6 percent with 12th-graders.

Whether Pew Research Center’s technology reports correlate to the Monitoring the Future 2016 study results that indicate slight decreases in the prevalence of illicit drug use has yet to be proven.

“It certainly warrants further study and research,” Sheridan County’s Juvenile Justice administrator Dan Lindley said. “It could be that youth are simply occupying more of their time with these devices and activities, but it is also very likely that their use is triggering reward pathways in the brain in a manner similar to substance use.”

Lindley said substituting one potentially addictive activity for another is known as cross addiction or addiction transfer. Those activities are not limited to just technology, though.

“It can also become problematic with activities like shopping, eating, exercising, sex, video gaming, etc.,” Lindley said.

Locally, a decline in numbers for juvenile probation, parole and the diversion program, Waugh said, is due mainly to the ebbs and flows of policing and arrests in general.

“We’ll make a decent impact by taking down a source, and for a month to two months, reports will go down, probation and parole will be lower, use will be down,” Waugh said. “It’s only a matter of time before somebody else picks up where someone else left off.”

Positive vibes

Despite the bad rap technology receives, 22-year-old Kaytlin Jester uses it as a tool for her recovery from methamphetamine use.

Jester described herself and drug users she spent time with as anti-social people, usually avoiding any type of communication through text messaging or other social media platforms.

In her small hometown of Wheatland, Jester said most drug dealers and users shied away from using technology to communicate in an attempt to evade law enforcement. While numerous court cases through Sheridan County, as well as Waugh’s research and experience, indicate cellphones are a primary tool for drug transactions, Jester noted Wheatland worked a little differently.

“People have fallen off the using a phone to contact people for drugs or things like that,” Jester said. “People don’t like to use phones any more. It’s fallen back to the way it was in the ‘70s and ‘80s. If you wanted something, you go to their house. “

After being arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, attending therapy for three months at The Gathering Place, the Volunteers of America Northern Rockies facility located in Sheridan, and connecting with a local support group, Jester now uses Facebook and her cellphone as tools to push her toward positivity.

“My Facebook keeps me connected to the people that I love and it gives me spiritual positivity every day when I wake up,” Jester said. “Definitely technology’s been a driver to keep in what I’m doing and to keep my life together, for sure.”