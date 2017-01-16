Students, staff head to All-State

SHERIDAN — More than 450 of Wyoming’s best high school music students will meet in Cody Jan. 15-17 for the 2017 Wyoming All-State Band, Orchestra, and Choir Clinic.

Cody High School will host all of the clinic rehearsals.

The All-State Gala Concert will be presented Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Sweitzer Gymnasium. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for students.

Mr. Brian Balmanges, composer/conductor of Baltimore, Maryland, will be the honored conductor for the All-State Band.

Dr. Frank Diaz, orchestra director at The Indiana University, will be the honored conductor for the All-State Orchestra.

Dr. Anton Armstrong, choral director at St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minnesota, will be the honored conductor for the All-State Choir.