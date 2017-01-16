WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Students, staff head to All-State


Courtesy Photo | All-State Band members selected from Sheridan High School, back row from left, are Landon Alsup, Noah DeGrange, Hunter Andersen, Shane Carey, Emery Laird, Spencer Longhurst, Cooper Neavill, Taylor Bowie, Sean Gillenwater and Katrina Hall. Front row, from left, are Tristan Choong, Jacob Frederick, Amanda Buckler, Gabe Briggs, Hayden Lamb, Kaija Nymeyer, Kate Areneson, Kristen Jowett and Rayne Goins. Not pictured are Mallarie Apodaca and Thomas Detmer.

SHERIDAN — More than 450 of Wyoming’s best high school music students will meet in Cody Jan. 15-17 for the 2017 Wyoming All-State Band, Orchestra, and Choir Clinic. 

Cody High School will host all of the clinic rehearsals.

The All-State Gala Concert will be presented Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Sweitzer Gymnasium. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for students.

Mr. Brian Balmanges, composer/conductor of Baltimore, Maryland, will be the honored conductor for the All-State Band.

Dr. Frank Diaz, orchestra director at The Indiana University, will be the honored conductor for the All-State Orchestra.

Dr. Anton Armstrong, choral director at St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minnesota, will be the honored conductor for the All-State Choir.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..