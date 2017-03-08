Students mix humor, ag at Border Wars

SHERIDAN — International agriculture trade agreements can be complex, but students at Buffalo High School had some fun learning the intricacies of imports and exports recently.

The school’s FFA Agriculture Issues team — comprised of Halie Harding, Avery Burtenshaw, Kyera Vasco, Brooke Sanburn, Shey Blakeman, Taylor West and Bridgette Klasinski — decided to take a unique approach to their presentation, adding a little bit of humor to an important agriculture issue.

The team was one of many that presented in front of judges Tuesday at the Sheridan College FFA Border Wars. Teams from Wyoming, South Dakota and Montana competed.

In their skit, the Buffalo students depicted an elderly couple at a restaurant deciding whether they want foreign or domestic beef for dinner.

“The issue (is) more fun this way, instead of sitting there listening to a skit where they just recite the facts,” Harding said. “We have all those funny side comments and humor to it that makes it more fun for us and for those watching.”

The Agriculture Issue competition required students to give a presentation concerning a current topic in agriculture. For the Buffalo High School team, the issue was beef exports.

Students said since President Donald Trump’s inauguration, trade agreements have been reexamined and changes could have significant effects on the beef market.

The contest, though, requires the students to remain unbiased during the presentation — presenting only the facts of an issue.

After the 15-minute performance, judges questioned students on their knowledge regarding the subject, which students say can be the hardest part. It takes hours of preparation and tests their knowledge and extemporaneous speaking skills, students said.

“You don’t know what they are going to ask you, so you kind of have to research anything and everything about importing and exporting beef, (United States Department of Agriculture) standards, meat processing,” Sanburn said.

“With anything that you talk about, you need to know almost everything about it,” Burtenshaw said, emphasizing the word “everything.”

What makes it harder still is that the agriculture industry constantly changes.

“That’s one of the key things they’ve learned with this topic,” BHS agriculture teacher Jake Evans said. “We could dissolve a trade agreement with a country that could put the market in a tail spin, or we could open another market. So things change constantly.”

Tuesday’s presentation was one of many steps the teams will take before its members head to the state competition. The students plan practice in front of any audience they can find to hone their skills and knowledge on the subject.

“The more presentations we have, the less nervous we will be for state,” Vasco said.

The Wyoming FFA state convention will take place April 5-8 in Cheyenne.