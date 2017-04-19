Students earn top finishes at DI contest

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County students were part of the Wyoming Destination Imagination competition earlier this month in Casper.

Destination Imagination aims to empower the next generation of leaders and innovators.

Students take on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics and service challenges and present their work.

First-place winners at state are invited to attend the international competition “Global Finals” in Knoxville, Tennessee, from May 24-27.

The following are the results of local students at the state competition:

Challenge A — Technical — “Show and Tech”

Elementary level — First place in main Challenge and Instant Challenge — “Positive Pirates” (SCSD2): Aaron Bujans, Jon Henry Justice, Patton Hamilton-Kapptie, Hayden Mines,

Challenge B — Scientific “Top Secret”

Elementary level — First place in Main Challenge and Instant Challenge — “Poison Pancakes” (Highland): Ophelia Brandow, Avery McMullen, Naomi Andersen, Hadley Carlson and Amya Neeriemer

Middle level — Third place in Main Challenge and Renaissance Award for outstanding creativity in engineering — “Mystic Warning” (SJHS): Ethan McGill, Waylon Vigil, Kaitlyn Andersen, Jocelin Vigil and Hailey Elliott

Challenge C — Fine Arts — “Vanished”

Elementary level — First place in the Instant Challenge and second in Main Challenge — “The Mind Blowers” (SCSD1-Tongue River): Lincoln

Robbins, Isaac Fritz, Addie Penderhgast, Hailey Rehder, Morgan Kepley

Middle level — First place in the Main Challenge and Instant Challenge — Sassy Cupcakes (SCSD1-Tongue River): Maya Fritz, Zia Robbins, Jane Pendergast, Bayle Thomas, Chloe Wilson

Fifth place overall — Big Horn champs: Kate Mohrmann, Dawson Mitchell, Peyton McIaughlin and Brianna Prior

Challenge D — Improvisational — “3-Peat”

Middle level — First place in Main Challenge and Instant Challenge — “Improv3 (Cubed)” (SJHS): Braylin Keller, Tanyon Keller and Allan Bergman

Secondary level — First place in the Instant Challenge and second in the Main Challenge — “Imperfect Improv” (SHS): Bailey Bennett, Ashly Doyle, John Lenzi, Natalya Duenow and Caden Masters

Challenge Project Outreach — “Ready, Willing and Fable”

Elementary level — Second place in the Main Challenge — “Six of Spades” (SCSD1-Big Horn): Isaac Adsit, Emma Prior, Carsyn Thompson, Lucas Biegel, Austin Emond and Conner Horsley

In addition, two Sheridan High School students, John Lenzi and Caden Masters, received the Destination Imagination Senior Scholarships for the state of Wyoming.