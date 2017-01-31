Student News — Jan. 31, 2017

MSU announces fall graduates

SHERIDAN — Three local students were among the 733 Montana State University undergraduates who received diplomas during MSU’s 2016 fall commencement ceremony held Dec. 17 in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Students with two asterisks after their name (**) graduated with highest honors. To graduate with highest honors, undergraduate students must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.70.

The three local students who graduated in December are Hannah Ballantyne, Reata Brannaman and Taylor Nance**, all of Sheridan.

BHSU announces fall graduates

SHERIDAN — More than 200 Black Hills State University graduates were awarded master’s, bachelor’s, associate degrees and certificates during the university’s 172nd commencement ceremony in December.

All graduates are listed below by hometown or current residence.

Sheridan — Ryan Barker, Bachelor of Science in environmental physical science; Alex Birchby, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Riley Ryan, Bachelor of Science in exercise science, Magna Cum Laude