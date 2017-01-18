WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Student News — Jan. 18, 2017
BHSU announces Fall 2016 Dean’s List
SHERIDAN — The office of academic affairs at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota, recently released the Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester. A total of 742 students maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credit hours.
The following local students earned a spot on the list:
• Big Horn — Collin Powers
• Clearmont — Misty Ballek (4.0) and Bailey Roebling
• Dayton — Adaline Ostler (4.0)
• Ranchester — Eryn Aksamit (4.0)
• Sheridan — Cheyloh Bluemel, Katherine Campbell, Jess Edens, Denim Lind (4.0), Jessica Ross, Paul Smidt and Arik Williams
McPherson College releases honor rolls
SHERIDAN — McPherson College has recognized its highest academic achievers in its fall 2016 honor roll students.
To qualify for the honor roll, students must be a full-time student and earn a GPA of 3.55 or higher during the previous term.
Lucas Giesey of Sheridan was named to the honor roll.
