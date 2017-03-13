WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Student to compete in state Geography Bee


SHERIDAN — The 2017 National Geographic Geography Bee school champion for Big Horn Middle School is Cooper Garber, a sixth-grade student. 

Cooper was one of 10 school finalists from the preliminary classroom geography bees in which approximately 90 students competed in grades six, seven and eight. 

The National Geographic Geography Bee consists of a variety of questions involving geography including current events, pop culture, history, economics and more. Cooper won the classroom and school level competitions.

He then had to take a qualifying test in order to compete at the Wyoming State National Geographic Geography Bee.  

Cooper has qualified and will be competing in Casper on March 31 against students from around the state for an opportunity to win an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the National Geography Bee.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..