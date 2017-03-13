Student to compete in state Geography Bee

SHERIDAN — The 2017 National Geographic Geography Bee school champion for Big Horn Middle School is Cooper Garber, a sixth-grade student.

Cooper was one of 10 school finalists from the preliminary classroom geography bees in which approximately 90 students competed in grades six, seven and eight.

The National Geographic Geography Bee consists of a variety of questions involving geography including current events, pop culture, history, economics and more. Cooper won the classroom and school level competitions.

He then had to take a qualifying test in order to compete at the Wyoming State National Geographic Geography Bee.

Cooper has qualified and will be competing in Casper on March 31 against students from around the state for an opportunity to win an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the National Geography Bee.